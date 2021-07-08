Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 8th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today begins with some slightly cooler air, as temperatures will rise close to 80, and we begin to see isolated showers and storms right after breakfast. We’ll continue to catch some more scattered sprinkles and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, and thunderstorms develop particularly over the mountains around 1 p.m. and last until about 5 p.m..

Friday will be a similar day, with temperatures in the low 80s, and plenty of scattered rain and storms throughout the day. We’ll finally start to dry out late on Friday evening, and Saturday will begin under dry skies. This is just a quick break before the next system moves in though! So, Saturday contains a chance for afternoon rain in storms as well, but for the most part, we will remain dry with temperatures right near 80 degrees.

Sunday has a slightly greater chance for afternoon storms, but the weekend should be slightly drier than the end of this work week has been. Temperatures rise back into the mid-80s on Monday, and we see a mix of clouds, sun, and sprinkles throughout the day. Tuesday will be similar, with temperatures in the mid-80s and afternoon rain and storms. Make sure to have your umbrella handy!

Today: Rain and clouds stick around, bringing us isolated thunderstorms. High: 80.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 60s and moisture sticks around. Low: 69.

Friday: Scattered showers in the morning, followed by slight drying in the afternoon. High: 80.

Saturday: Rain chances return in the afternoon, but it will be a drier and slightly cooler day. High: 78.

