Best Virginia hosts exhibition game in Beckley

Defeated Southern West Virginia Elite 127-122
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia bested Southern West Virginia Elite 127-122 in its first of two exhibition games scheduled this week.

The WVU alumni team is preparing for The Basketball Tournament, which they will tip-off in on July 17th in Charleston.

The next exhibition game is in Wheeling on Friday, July 9.

