Advertisement

City of Bridgeport sampling water for lead and copper in older homes

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After the Clarksburg Water Board found elevated lead levels in water samples from certain areas, the Bureau of Public Health is mandating testing for lead and copper on all systems that distribute water from Clarksburg.

Now the neighboring city of Bridgeport is taking precaution and warning homeowners that their water lines may not be as safe as they think.

“There’s no problems with the water itself, it’s just some customers with older homes may have some lead-based lines that could elevate their levels. We’re trying to help them identify their lines and give them ways to work around their lines until we can sample it,” the Bridgeport superintendent of public utilities, Jared Cummons said.

If your home was built in the early to late 80′s you are encouraged to get your lines checked. Even though they sample for lead and copper every three years, having it checked can be beneficial in the long run due to some possible negative affects.

“You could have elevated lead levels in your blood stream. So if we can identify it and give them solutions to fix it, that’s what we’re trying to do,” he said.

But until you receive the proper help, Cummons said there are ways to keep less lead or copper particles from possibly entering your body.

“If they are concerned, you can flush your water for 1 to 2 minutes and that will reduce your levels because most of your lead content comes from the water sitting in the line and not moving, that’s when it has the opportunity to observe the lead.”

If you would like to have your water sampled, contact the Bridgeport District Engineering office.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
Warrant issued in connection to Grafton murder
Governor announces the “Do it for Babydog” prize winners for this week
A gun and police tape.
Update: One dead, one arrested in Clarksburg shooting
Crime scene tape
Barbour County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found
Gov. Jim Justice surprises Marion County bus driver with a new truck through vaccine sweepstakes.
Marion County bus driver wins custom-outfitted truck through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

Latest News

Seddrick Banks
Georgia man found guilty of drug distribution resulting in death
Needle exchange programs in West Virginia will be allowed to continue operating as normal after...
W.Va. needle exchange programs to continue for now
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Michelle Boggs found guilty in the death of Keaton Boggs
Harrison County woman sentenced in abuse death of grandson