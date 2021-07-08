City of Bridgeport sampling water for lead and copper in older homes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After the Clarksburg Water Board found elevated lead levels in water samples from certain areas, the Bureau of Public Health is mandating testing for lead and copper on all systems that distribute water from Clarksburg.

Now the neighboring city of Bridgeport is taking precaution and warning homeowners that their water lines may not be as safe as they think.

“There’s no problems with the water itself, it’s just some customers with older homes may have some lead-based lines that could elevate their levels. We’re trying to help them identify their lines and give them ways to work around their lines until we can sample it,” the Bridgeport superintendent of public utilities, Jared Cummons said.

If your home was built in the early to late 80′s you are encouraged to get your lines checked. Even though they sample for lead and copper every three years, having it checked can be beneficial in the long run due to some possible negative affects.

“You could have elevated lead levels in your blood stream. So if we can identify it and give them solutions to fix it, that’s what we’re trying to do,” he said.

But until you receive the proper help, Cummons said there are ways to keep less lead or copper particles from possibly entering your body.

“If they are concerned, you can flush your water for 1 to 2 minutes and that will reduce your levels because most of your lead content comes from the water sitting in the line and not moving, that’s when it has the opportunity to observe the lead.”

If you would like to have your water sampled, contact the Bridgeport District Engineering office.

