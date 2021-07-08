Advertisement

Edwards Named WV Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year

First runner from University High School to ever earn honor
Josh Edwards
Josh Edwards(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Josh Edwards has been named the West Virginia Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year.

He is the first Hawk runner to ever earn the honor. The junior won two individual state titles at the Class AAA State Track and Field meet in the 1,600 and 3,200. His personal-best time of 8:49.04 in the 3200 was a state record and ranked No. 8 in the nation.

Edwards is also a two-time winner of the WV Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year. He earned the crown for the second time this fall after winning the Class AAA State Cross Country meet with a mark of 15:25, nearly 50 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
Warrant issued in connection to Grafton murder
Governor announces the “Do it for Babydog” prize winners for this week
A gun and police tape.
Update: One dead, one arrested in Clarksburg shooting
Crime scene tape
Barbour County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found
Gov. Jim Justice surprises Marion County bus driver with a new truck through vaccine sweepstakes.
Marion County bus driver wins custom-outfitted truck through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

Latest News

Kaley Fedko
5′s Fedko to represent Bridgeport in Miss West Virginia
Lincoln boys basketball
Lincoln to host Cougar Shootout Saturday
Kernell Borneo
Kernell Borneo announced as Fairmont State women’s head coach
Austin Kendall
Austin Kendall announces transfer to Louisiana Tech