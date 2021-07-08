Edwards Named WV Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Josh Edwards has been named the West Virginia Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year.

He is the first Hawk runner to ever earn the honor. The junior won two individual state titles at the Class AAA State Track and Field meet in the 1,600 and 3,200. His personal-best time of 8:49.04 in the 3200 was a state record and ranked No. 8 in the nation.

Edwards is also a two-time winner of the WV Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year. He earned the crown for the second time this fall after winning the Class AAA State Cross Country meet with a mark of 15:25, nearly 50 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

