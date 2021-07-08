Georgia man found guilty of drug distribution resulting in death

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - After a seven day trial, a federal jury found 28-year-old Seddrick Banks guilty of drug distribution resulting in death and several other charges.

The jury heard testimony that Banks trafficked and distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and fentanyl, in Marion County and elsewhere from May 2018 to September 2018.

At one of the motels in Lewis County in 2019, Terrick Robinson, a co-conspirator, distributed fentanyl to Courtney Dubois of Fairmont. That drug, according to her autopsy, was an independent sufficient cause of Dubois’ death.

The jury heard testimony and saw evidence that Banks assisted Robinson in taking the body of the victim to Georgia, where they dismembered the body and disposed of it at a landfill.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.