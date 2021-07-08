Advertisement

Harrison County woman sentenced in abuse death of grandson

Michelle Boggs found guilty in the death of Keaton Boggs
Michelle Boggs found guilty in the death of Keaton Boggs
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 15 years in the fatal abuse of her 5-year-old grandson.

Michelle Lynn Boggs, 49, of Lost Creek, was sentenced Wednesday by a Harrison County circuit judge for her April conviction on a charge of knowingly allowing death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian by child abuse, The Exponent Telegram reported.

Boggs’ son-in-law, Peter James Wodzinski Jr., 33, previously received the same sentence. His wife, Chasity Nicole Wodzinski, 30, is set for trial in September.

Police were called in March 2020 when Keaton Michael Elliott Boggs was taken to a hospital in Morgantown suffering from head trauma, numerous bruises and a laceration on his genital region.

