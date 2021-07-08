Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another hot, partly cloudy day, with highs in the mid-80s. We also saw a few showers and thunderstorms in the area, some of which resulted in Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. The rain and hot temperatures come from a high-pressure system slowly breaking down and allowing a low-pressure system to approach from the west. Tonight, skies will be a mix of clouds, so we’ll see more clouds than last night. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s, so it will be another warm night. We might also see a chance for rain showers tonight, so don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops in your area. Overall, tonight will be different from the past several nights. By tomorrow afternoon, the cold front starts pushing down and bringing increased chances for showers and thunderstorms. Because these showers and thunderstorms will be scattered, not everyone sees rain all at once. Most areas won’t see much rain either, about 0.1 to 0.2 inches at most. Still, some will produce heavy downpours, and some areas could see higher amounts of rain, so you may want to take the rain into account when making any plans. Barring the rain, skies will be cloudy, with highs in the upper-70s. We’ll see more rain chances overnight into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, however, skies will start clearing, with temperatures being in the upper-70s to low-80s. Over the weekend, another system brings a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, so the chance for rain continues. Temperatures stay in the low-80s, with skies being mostly clear. Next week, temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s, with more chances for scattered summer showers and thunderstorms. In short, the first week of July ends with a chance for rain and seasonably cool temperatures.

Tonight: Tonight will be slightly different from last night, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper-60s. We might see a chance for rain showers, with Low: 68.

Tomorrow: We get a break from the heat, with lows in the low-80s, although it will still feel muggy. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and we’ll see summer showers and thunderstorms. Because they’re scattered, not everyone sees rain, and most areas that do see rain won’t see much. Still, heavy downpours are possible, so we will see rain in some areas. We might see a few more showers in the evening. High: 80.

Friday: We see a few showers in the morning hours. After that, rain chances decrease and skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper-70s. So the “cool” weather continues, but we get a break from the rain. High: 79.

Saturday: More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon hours. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-70s. High: 78.

