Advertisement

Judge set to rule on future of needle exchange programs in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal judge is set to rule on a law that would make it nearly impossible to operate a needle exchange program in West Virginia.

The law is set to take effect Friday, unless U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issues an injunction that would prevent the state from enforcing the new regulations.

It is all tied to Senate Bill 334, which would require any needle exchange program in West Virginia to obtain a license through the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

That license would include meeting various requirements, including HIV screening, offering birth control and drug treatment at every visit.

This lawsuit was filed by the West Virginia American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a Health Right clinic in Morgantown, claiming those restrictions would force existing needle exchange programs to close and would take vital health resources away people who need them the most.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
Warrant issued in connection to Grafton murder
Governor announces the “Do it for Babydog” prize winners for this week
A gun and police tape.
Update: One dead, one arrested in Clarksburg shooting
Crime scene tape
Barbour County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found
Gov. Jim Justice surprises Marion County bus driver with a new truck through vaccine sweepstakes.
Marion County bus driver wins custom-outfitted truck through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

Latest News

Seddrick Banks
Georgia man found guilty of drug distribution resulting in death
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Michelle Boggs found guilty in the death of Keaton Boggs
Harrison County woman sentenced in abuse death of grandson
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 8 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 8 2021 6 AM