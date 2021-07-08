Advertisement

Kernell Borneo announced as Fairmont State women’s head coach

Been in West Virginia for over 20 years
Kernell Borneo
Kernell Borneo(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State Athletics officially announced Kernell Borneo as head coach of its women’s soccer program this afternoon.

Borneo played at WVU in the early 2000s and has coached various soccer programs in West Virginia.

He also served as head coach of the University High School boys’ soccer program from 2005-2007.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
Warrant issued in connection to Grafton murder
Governor announces the “Do it for Babydog” prize winners for this week
A gun and police tape.
Update: One dead, one arrested in Clarksburg shooting
Crime scene tape
Barbour County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found
Gov. Jim Justice surprises Marion County bus driver with a new truck through vaccine sweepstakes.
Marion County bus driver wins custom-outfitted truck through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

Latest News

Kaley Fedko
5′s Fedko to represent Bridgeport in Miss West Virginia
Lincoln boys basketball
Lincoln to host Cougar Shootout Saturday
Josh Edwards
Edwards Named WV Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year
Austin Kendall
Austin Kendall announces transfer to Louisiana Tech