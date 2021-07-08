Kernell Borneo announced as Fairmont State women’s head coach

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State Athletics officially announced Kernell Borneo as head coach of its women’s soccer program this afternoon.

Borneo played at WVU in the early 2000s and has coached various soccer programs in West Virginia.

He also served as head coach of the University High School boys’ soccer program from 2005-2007.

