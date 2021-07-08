Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 8, 2021

We’re heading into the weekend, and Saturday is looking great!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone! The day started off cloudy and humid, but it has slowly gotten better, but more showers could be seen this afternoon through later this evening. I’m expecting that it will likely be scattered showers that most will see, but there could also be an embedded thunderstorm in them as well. Showers will also be on the increase tomorrow morning as a cold front approaches, then moves through late morning. A few lingering showers will move through in the afternoon, but generally, they will be diminishing into the early evening. Now Saturday will be the best day of these next 7 coming up. We will be under drier, and slightly cooler airmass, for just one day and it will be nice. If you have any flexibility in your outdoor plans I would suggest doing them on Saturday. On Sunday, are back in the brunt of it with temperatures again back into the high 80′s and heat indices into the 90′s. Monday is looking slightly warmer.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers: Low: 68

Friday: Chance of showers diminishing throughout the day: High 81

Saturday: Partly sunny and drier: High 78

Sunday: Scattered storms and muggy: High 87

