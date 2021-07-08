Advertisement

Lincoln to host Cougar Shootout Saturday

Sixth-annual tournament will feature 12 teams
Lincoln boys basketball
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln boys basketball is set to host its sixth-annual Cougar Shootout Saturday in Shinnston.

The tournament will feature 12 teams. LHS head coach Jordan Toth is looking forward to the event to help lay the foundation for next year’s roster.

The Cougars return three of five starters last season. Lincoln will look to replace departed senior guard Zach Snyder and forward Payton Hawkins.

