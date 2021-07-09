5′s Zaslau leaving WDTV Sports after three years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After three years, it’s time for Darren Zaslau to say goodbye to WDTV.

He will call his last play tonight during our 6pm news. As all of you know, Darren exemplifies “a team player.”

When he first told me about his plans, “the team player” said he would leave a playbook for the new sports reporters. He also said he would show them how to run the correct routes in order for them to score with our audience.

As any sports reporter will tell you, in today’s news environment, you will often swing and miss before you make contact. Newsrooms across the country are cutting back on sports. Many sports reporters are now forced to do what they don’t love: News!

If you Google the definition of perseverance, you would find a picture of Darren. Perseverance means “steadfastness in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success.” Is that not Darren? He told me about the many times he was not able to get a call back or an interview. In today’s world, that’s the life of a sports reporter.

If President John Kennedy’s, “we choose to go to the moon” speech was about today’s sports reporter, it would read something like this…

We choose to go into sports reporting. We choose to go into sports in this decade and not do news, not because this is an easy decision, but because it’s hard. Because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win.

All the training and hard work here at WDTV paid off for Darren. Now, he’s going home and is so grateful to all the news directors that came before, grateful he waited for a call, but didn’t get one. Because the right call came at the right time. Darren is off to Pittsburgh to work for Fox 53 WPGH. From market 170 to market 27. No too bad!

Now like singer Skylar Grey, he stands at the rooftops singing “I’m coming home, I’m coming home

Tell the world I’m coming home. Let the rain wash away all the pain of yesterday.”

Please wish Darren well as he heads home to his love of sports reporting. The man that never gave up on his dreams. Like me, I am sure you know Darren will knock this out of the park!

