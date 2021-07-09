Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 9th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a humid start to the day, and we’ll continue to see a mix of clouds, rain, and even some sun through the day. We’ll finally start to dry out later this evening, and Saturday will begin under dry skies, giving us some time to dry out a bit. This is just a quick break before the next system moves in though! So, Saturday contains a chance for afternoon rain in storms as well beginning around 3 p.m., but for the most part, we will remain dry with temperatures right near 80 degrees.

Sunday has a slightly greater chance for afternoon storms, but the weekend should be slightly drier than the end of this work week has been. Temperatures rise back into the mid-80s on Monday, and we see a chance for afternoon and evening storms to roll through.

Tuesday will be similar, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and afternoon rain and storms. We’ll lose a little bit of warmth on Wednesday, but the chances for rain and storms to impact the afternoon remains. Make sure to have your umbrella handy!

Today: Rain and clouds stick around in the morning, bringing us isolated thunderstorms followed by a calmer afternoon. High: 80.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 50s but we stay dry. Low: 58.

Saturday: Rain chances return in the afternoon, but it will be a drier and slightly cooler day. High: 79.

Sunday: Afternoon storms and rain make their way through, but we warm back up. High: 87.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.