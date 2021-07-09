Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 8, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing hot temperatures for the past few days, today was cooler, with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. It was also mostly cloudy, with a few showers rolling through at times. The showers and cooler temperatures are from a cold front approaching our area. Tonight, the cold front pushes into WV, bringing a few more scattered showers and sprinkles into WV. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper-60s. Rain chances continue into tomorrow morning and afternoon. By the evening hours, rain chances will be low, as the front is to the east. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, with partly cloudy skies. The nice weather continues into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon and evening, a warm front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into WV. Because they’re scattered, not everyone sees rain. Still, some may be heavy downpours, so you may want to plan for some rain. Temperatures will still be in the upper-70s. More scattered showers and storms come into WV on Sunday, but we start seeing warmer temperatures. By the next workweek, temperatures will be back to seasonable levels, with highs in the mid-80s and a mix of Sun and clouds. We’ll also see more scattered showers and thunderstorms, so we will see more rain. In short, expect cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and seasonably cool temperatures.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy night, with lows in the upper-60s still. We might see a few showers and sprinkles in WV, but nothing should be too crazy. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: More light showers in the morning and afternoon hours, before they decrease by the evening hours. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, with highs in the upper-70s. High: 80.

Saturday: Temperatures will still be in the upper-70s, with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for the afternoon and evening hours, so we will see some more rain. High: 75.

Sunday: More scattered showers and thunderstorms come back on Sunday, so we will see more rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy. We also see more seasonable highs, with highs in the low-80s. High: 81.

