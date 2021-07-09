Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! We made it! And what a nice way to end the week. We’re a bit drier and a few degrees cooler this Friday. Earlier today we had a cold front that moved through, and it was responsible for our showers last night and into this morning. Now that the front is through, we’re technically on the “cooler and drier” side of the front. Well, at least until tomorrow. Tomorrow will also be a winner and we’ll start the day with temperatures in the high 50′s for most of us which will be a nice change. Then afternoon highs will hit into the low 80′s. After Saturday we are back in the thick of it, and by that I mean those higher temperatures and higher humidity. Temperatures will be back to hitting 90 on Sunday and Monday with heat indices reaching possibly over 100F. Monday looks a bit drier than the rest of the week, and after that expect to see those typical summertime afternoon showers and thunderstorms popping up.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers: Low: 58

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 81

Sunday: Hot and humid with scattered storms: High 90

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot: High 90

