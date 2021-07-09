Local expert says delta variant remains a concern

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The global death toll from covid-19 is over 4 million late Wednesday according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading infectious disease expert for the United Hospital Center Dr. Povroznik says at the start of the pandemic it was about 40 patients a day.

But right now Dr. Povroznik said he’s seeing numbers in the single digits. About four to seven patients a day.

“Over the past week, and while we still have to wait for July 4th, all those holiday gatherings to play out...we finally got down into some single digits so that was a bit of hope.”

DHHR reported Friday that the number of people with the delta variant in West Virginia has jumped from 15 to 18 people in six counties.

“And certainly, the concerns for delta remain. You know it was not too long ago about the first of march when we said, ‘could the delta virus raise its head here or if it would...’ it certainly did and over a two-week period since march it was about doubling every two weeks,” said Dr. Povroznik.

Dr. Povroznik believes this strain will become the dominant stain with a higher rate of spread.

“I think you’d be hard pressed to find the original covid virus because it has mutated so many times and created these variants, so we certainly have to keep our eye on delta.”

The doctor said we are dealing with the rise of the delta variant now, but it’s only a matter of time before a new variant pops up.

“What’s the next variant? As long as the variants and the viruses are circulating, the potential exists for the next variant to arise,” said Dr. Povroznik.

Right now, Pfizer is working on having a vaccine for those aged 2 to 11 and is expected to roll out in the late summer. The doctor advises that while those under the age of 12 are not approved to get vaccinated, those of age should certainly get the vaccine.

