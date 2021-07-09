Upshur County Schools using summer months to provide more to students

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The word ‘food’ has taken on a whole new meaning in school systems after the pandemic added a new perspective to the table.

“The pandemic brought to light many things that we can and we did do differently to meet the needs of our children,” Upshur County Schools superintendent, Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus said.

As for the need for food, Upshur County alone has served over one million meals since March. With their summer academy in place, it has allowed them to feed students involved, and it created the opportunity for feeding sites at every school in the county.

A part from feeding students, Dr. Stankus said they wanted to provide more than food.

“Of course we’ve always recognized that there’s food scarcity in homes, but I think what this has helped us recognize is the importance of the human connection”

To accomplish this, the summer academy has incorporated weekly field trips for students in the program and free pool and wildlife passes for families within the district.

Dr. Stankus says by providing this to students, it gives the chance for growth in many ways.

The summer academy will end after next week as they prepare for the fall.

