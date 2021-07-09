WVU picked sixth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has been selected to finish sixth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league’s media representatives.

Last year, the Mountaineers finished 6-4 overall, 4-4 in league play and won their first bowl game under Neal Brown defeating Army in the Liberty Bowl, 24-21. Oklahoma was picked to finish first for the sixth-straight year after winning its sixth-consecutive Big 12 Championship in 2020.

The full poll is listed below.

Big 12 Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (35) 386

2. Iowa State (4) 351

3. Texas 273

4. Oklahoma State 266

5. TCU 255

6. West Virginia 185

7. Kansas State 163

8. Baylor 124

9. Texas Tech 103

10. Kansas 39

First-place votes in parenthesis.

