WVU picked sixth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Oklahoma projected to finish first for sixth-straight year
WVU football
WVU football(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has been selected to finish sixth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league’s media representatives.

Last year, the Mountaineers finished 6-4 overall, 4-4 in league play and won their first bowl game under Neal Brown defeating Army in the Liberty Bowl, 24-21. Oklahoma was picked to finish first for the sixth-straight year after winning its sixth-consecutive Big 12 Championship in 2020.

The full poll is listed below.

Big 12 Preseason Poll

1.    Oklahoma (35)                                     386

2.    Iowa State (4)                                      351

3.    Texas                                                    273

4.    Oklahoma State                                   266

5.    TCU                                                      255

6.    West Virginia                                       185

7.    Kansas State                                        163

8.    Baylor                                                  124

9.    Texas Tech                                           103

10.    Kansas                                                39

First-place votes in parenthesis.

