Best Virginia hosts final exhibition in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - The Basketball Tournament is coming up next weekend, but Best Virginia had one more opponent to take on in Wheeling in preparation.

The Mountaineer alumni took down the Underground Kings 73-66.

Best Virginia will now shift focus to training camp next week, and then its first TBT showdown of 2021 against WoCo Showtime.

