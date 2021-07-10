Advertisement

Former WVU runner Amy Cashin is heading to Tokyo

Current WVU assistant coach will compete in the 3000m steeplechase
Former WVU runner Amy Chasin
Former WVU runner Amy Chasin(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU runner and current volunteer assistant coach Amy Chasin has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Australian native will compete in the 3000m steeplechase after putting up a personal best time of 9:28.60 at the Stumptown Twilight meet in Portland, Oregon.

Chasin attended WU from 2013-2017 and was the first mountaineer to break the ten minute mark in her qualifying event.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
Warrant issued in connection to Grafton murder
Seddrick Banks
Georgia man found guilty of drug distribution resulting in death
Kaley Fedko
5′s Fedko to represent Bridgeport in Miss West Virginia
A gun and police tape.
Update: One dead, one arrested in Clarksburg shooting
Body found in Monongalia County, Sheriff’s Department investigating
Body found in Monongalia County, Sheriff’s Department investigating

Latest News

WVU's Mark Goetz
WVU senior Mark Goetz qualifies for 2021 U.S. Amateur
Darren Zaslau
5′s Zaslau leaving WDTV Sports after three years
WVU football
WVU picked sixth in Big 12 Preseason Poll
Kaley Fedko
5′s Fedko to represent Bridgeport in Miss West Virginia