Former WVU runner Amy Cashin is heading to Tokyo
Current WVU assistant coach will compete in the 3000m steeplechase
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU runner and current volunteer assistant coach Amy Chasin has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
The Australian native will compete in the 3000m steeplechase after putting up a personal best time of 9:28.60 at the Stumptown Twilight meet in Portland, Oregon.
Chasin attended WU from 2013-2017 and was the first mountaineer to break the ten minute mark in her qualifying event.
