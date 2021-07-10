Former WVU runner Amy Cashin is heading to Tokyo

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU runner and current volunteer assistant coach Amy Chasin has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Australian native will compete in the 3000m steeplechase after putting up a personal best time of 9:28.60 at the Stumptown Twilight meet in Portland, Oregon.

Chasin attended WU from 2013-2017 and was the first mountaineer to break the ten minute mark in her qualifying event.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.