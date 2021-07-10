Advertisement

Governor Justice asks West Virginians to slow down while driving in work zones

Governor Justice stresses importance of being fully vaccinated.
Governor Justice stresses importance of being fully vaccinated.(WTAP)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice shared his concern as a result of two fatal work zone related accidents in Berkley County last week.

These crashes closed down two lanes of I-81 for seven hours. He requested for more police to be stationed in work zones.

“I’m also directing the West Virginia department of Transportation to go above and beyond the national safety standards for with signage and traffic control,” he added.

However, this wasn’t just a problem in West Virginia.

According to the Federal Highway Administration’s most recent data there had been 11.2% increase in highway work zone fatalities from 2006 to 2019.

Our Roads Safety through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had been working to spread awareness for work zone safety.

One of the tips the group mentioned was to slow down. Which Justice said was an issue in the Berkley County crash.

Other tips included paying attention, moving to an open lane and keeping your distance.

The organization added that there was typically an uptick in road construction work in the summer. Which was an important time to warn drivers to take precautions.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
Warrant issued in connection to Grafton murder
Seddrick Banks
Georgia man found guilty of drug distribution resulting in death
Kaley Fedko
5′s Fedko to represent Bridgeport in Miss West Virginia
A gun and police tape.
Update: One dead, one arrested in Clarksburg shooting
Body found in Monongalia County, Sheriff’s Department investigating
Body found in Monongalia County, Sheriff’s Department investigating

Latest News

Local expert says delta variant remains a concern
Local expert says delta variant remains a concern
summer academy
Upshur County Schools using summer months to provide more to students
The global death toll from covid-19 is over 4 million late Wednesday according to data compiled...
Local expert says delta variant remains a concern
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast July 9, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast July 9, 2021