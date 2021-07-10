Governor Justice asks West Virginians to slow down while driving in work zones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice shared his concern as a result of two fatal work zone related accidents in Berkley County last week.

These crashes closed down two lanes of I-81 for seven hours. He requested for more police to be stationed in work zones.

“I’m also directing the West Virginia department of Transportation to go above and beyond the national safety standards for with signage and traffic control,” he added.

However, this wasn’t just a problem in West Virginia.

According to the Federal Highway Administration’s most recent data there had been 11.2% increase in highway work zone fatalities from 2006 to 2019.

Our Roads Safety through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had been working to spread awareness for work zone safety.

One of the tips the group mentioned was to slow down. Which Justice said was an issue in the Berkley County crash.

Other tips included paying attention, moving to an open lane and keeping your distance.

The organization added that there was typically an uptick in road construction work in the summer. Which was an important time to warn drivers to take precautions.

