Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon was cloudy but otherwise nice, with highs in the seasonably cool upper-70s. The reason for the nice morning and afternoon was that a drier air mass, left behind by Thursday’s cold front, kept us dry. Tonight, however, a warm front will bring a chance for showers, so we will see rain again. Skies will also be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper-60s. Overall, tonight will be warmer, but less dry, than last night. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will jump into the seasonably warm upper-80s. Because of the humidity, they’ll feel more like the upper-90s, so make sure to stay cool. The moisture and daytime heating, plus the low-pressure system out west, also means we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of them could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so the Storm Prediction Center has most of NCWV under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, i.e. we could see isolated severe thunderstorms. Most areas won’t see more than 0.2 inches of rain, although some areas could see more than that in a thunderstorm. Have a plan in place in case something happens, and definitely take it slow on those roads if need be. Fortunately, because they’re scattered, not everyone sees rain, and most die out overnight. The hot weather continues on Monday, with highs in the upper-80s and heat indices in the upper-90s again. Skies will be partly sunny, so we will see sunshine. We’ll also see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, although we shouldn’t see as many. After Monday, temperatures will stay in the seasonably hot mid-to-upper-80s for the rest of the week, feeling like the 90s because of the humidity. We’ll also see a mix of Sun and clouds, with chances for pop-up showers and storms. We get a break from the rain on Thursday, before more comes over next weekend. In short, after today, expect hot summer weather and summer rain.

Tonight: Temperatures will be slightly higher than last night, in the mid-60s at the least. Skies will be mostly cloudy. A few showers will roll through tonight, so don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops at times. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: More showers and thunderstorms take place in the afternoon. Some of them produce heavy downpours and gusty winds, so we’ll have to watch for those carefully. Otherwise, expect a mix of Sun and clouds, with highs in the seasonably warm upper-80s. Because of the humidity, they’ll feel more like the upper-90s, so it will be hot. High: 86.

Monday: Temperatures stay warm, with highs in the upper-80s and heat indices in the upper-90s. Skies will be partly sunny. We might see a few isolated showers, although most areas will stay dry and we won’t see as many showers. High: 87.

Tuesday: Still hot and muggy, with highs in the upper-80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling into WV. High: 87.

