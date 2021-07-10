Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing some rain this morning, this afternoon was nice, with highs in the low-80s and partly sunny skies. The nice weather comes as yesterday’s cold front has moved east, taking rain chances with it and leaving behind cooler, drier air. Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, so we will be dry. Temperatures will be in the mild upper-50s. Overall, expect a nice end to the workweek. The nice weather continues throughout tomorrow morning and afternoon as well, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. If you have any plans, Saturday is your best bet to do them. By the late-evening hours, a warm front starts lifting in and bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, so we do see rain coming back in some areas. These scattered showers and thunderstorms come back on Sunday, as the warm front brings more moisture and highs in the hot upper-80s. Some of these scattered showers and storms could produce heavy downpours and even gusty winds, so the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk on Sunday, i.e. isolated severe weather is possible. Make sure to have a plan in place in case something happens, and at the least, take it slow on those roads. Fortunately, because they’re scattered, not everyone sees rain, so the only other issue will be staying cool. After Sunday, expect another day of hot temperatures on Monday, with highs in the upper-80s and heat indexes in the 90s. Skies will also be partly sunny, with a chance for isolated showers. Throughout the rest of next week, temperatures will be in the seasonably hot mid-80s, with a mix of Sun and clouds and classic summer showers and thunderstorms. In short, this weekend starts on a nice note, before more seasonably warm temperatures and rain come back in the forecast.

Tonight: A great night to head out, with partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than last night, with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, tonight will be nice. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: We start out on a nice note, with partly clear skies. By the afternoon, expect partly clear skies and highs in the upper-70s. It’s not until the late-evening hours that we see a chance for rain in some areas. Overall, tomorrow will be your best bet for any outdoor plans. High: 79.

Sunday: The hot weather returns, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s and feeling like the 90s, so plan for some hot weather. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds. We’ll also see more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some could bring heavy rain at times, so don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella or need to take it slow on those roads. Most of this activity is in the afternoon and evening. High: 85.

Monday: A chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-80s, feeling like the 90s because of the humidity, so the hot weather continues. High: 87.

