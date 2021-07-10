Advertisement

Walzzy’s Hotdogs in Morgantown holds their 2nd Annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods Car Show

Car Show to raise money for local Rotary Club.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Walzzy’s Hotdogs brought the community together for their 2nd Annual Car Show.

The restaurant held the event last year and decided to make it a yearly affair.

Jerri Walls shared she was grateful to be able to hold an event for all ages.

“To be able to do this get all of our friends, family and the community together here, and to think we were locked down for the whole year. It almost feels like you just got out of jail,” she said.

The restaurant teamed up with First United Bank for the event.

All proceeds from the show went to the Rotary Club of Cheat Lake.

