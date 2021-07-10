Advertisement

WVU senior Mark Goetz qualifies for 2021 U.S. Amateur

Goetz ties for second at U.S. amateur qualifier
WVU's Mark Goetz
WVU's Mark Goetz(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior Mark Goetz qualified for the 2021 U.S Amateur after tying for second this past Wednesday at the U.S. Amateur qualifier event.

Goetz shot -2 at the qualifier to earn his way to the main event.

In 2021, Goetz finished as the runner-up at the NCAA Regional in Noblesville and was named WVU’s first All-American golfer.

The Amateur will begin on August 9th at Oakmont.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
Warrant issued in connection to Grafton murder
Seddrick Banks
Georgia man found guilty of drug distribution resulting in death
Kaley Fedko
5′s Fedko to represent Bridgeport in Miss West Virginia
A gun and police tape.
Update: One dead, one arrested in Clarksburg shooting
Body found in Monongalia County, Sheriff’s Department investigating
Body found in Monongalia County, Sheriff’s Department investigating

Latest News

Former WVU runner Amy Chasin
Former WVU runner Amy Cashin is heading to Tokyo
Darren Zaslau
5′s Zaslau leaving WDTV Sports after three years
WVU football
WVU picked sixth in Big 12 Preseason Poll
Kaley Fedko
5′s Fedko to represent Bridgeport in Miss West Virginia