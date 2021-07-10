WVU senior Mark Goetz qualifies for 2021 U.S. Amateur
Goetz ties for second at U.S. amateur qualifier
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior Mark Goetz qualified for the 2021 U.S Amateur after tying for second this past Wednesday at the U.S. Amateur qualifier event.
Goetz shot -2 at the qualifier to earn his way to the main event.
In 2021, Goetz finished as the runner-up at the NCAA Regional in Noblesville and was named WVU’s first All-American golfer.
The Amateur will begin on August 9th at Oakmont.
