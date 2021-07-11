Advertisement

2nd Annual Promise Ride to raise money for the Mountaineer Military Museum

Bikers come together to support a local museum.
Bikers come together to support a local museum.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three West Virginia biking groups met up for the 2nd Annual Promise Ride.

Chrome Dragons Riding Club, Forged Alliance Riding Club and Bikers for Christ teamed up to hold a community bike ride to raise money for the Mountaineer Military Museum in Weston.

President of Chrome Dragons Riding Club, Jim Harris said they started the ride last year to help share the mission of the museum.

“The promise is the promise that we would not forget any of those veterans that have fought and died for our freedoms,” he said

The ride cost $10 each for riders and passengers. They also had raffles and a silent auction to raise additional money.

Harris told me that he felt it was important for residents to know about the museum and what it offered.

“Keep this museum here in our communities. If not these veterans and all that they fought for and died for would no longer be here,” he added.

Riders planned to go to the National Cemetery in Grafton. They also planned to stop at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center for a drive by.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends come together for a memorial.
Family and Friends celebrate the life of Tyler Poston
Car Show to raise money for local Rotary Club.
Walzzy’s Hotdogs in Morgantown holds their 2nd Annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods Car Show
Kaley Fedko
5′s Fedko to represent Bridgeport in Miss West Virginia
Governor Justice stresses importance of being fully vaccinated.
Governor Justice asks West Virginians to slow down while driving in work zones
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies

Latest News

West Virginia American Glass Museum holds ribbon cutting for new mural.
West Virginia Museum of American Glass holds mural ribbon cutting ceremony
Family and friends come together for a memorial.
Family and Friends celebrate the life of Tyler Poston
Car Show to raise money for local Rotary Club.
Walzzy’s Hotdogs in Morgantown holds their 2nd Annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods Car Show
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies