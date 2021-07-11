2nd Annual Promise Ride to raise money for the Mountaineer Military Museum

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three West Virginia biking groups met up for the 2nd Annual Promise Ride.

Chrome Dragons Riding Club, Forged Alliance Riding Club and Bikers for Christ teamed up to hold a community bike ride to raise money for the Mountaineer Military Museum in Weston.

President of Chrome Dragons Riding Club, Jim Harris said they started the ride last year to help share the mission of the museum.

“The promise is the promise that we would not forget any of those veterans that have fought and died for our freedoms,” he said

The ride cost $10 each for riders and passengers. They also had raffles and a silent auction to raise additional money.

Harris told me that he felt it was important for residents to know about the museum and what it offered.

“Keep this museum here in our communities. If not these veterans and all that they fought for and died for would no longer be here,” he added.

Riders planned to go to the National Cemetery in Grafton. They also planned to stop at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center for a drive by.

