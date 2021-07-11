Family and Friends celebrate the life of Tyler Poston

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends gathered at the Tygart Lake Public Golf Course to celebrate the life of Tyler Poston.

The family wanted to bring people together to remember and honor Tyler.

Many people showed up in tye dye shirts as they were Tyler’s favorite.

“We’re out here in this beautiful weather with friends and family and try to celebrate the way he would want us to,” Tyler’s step father, Joe Johnson said.

Family and friends put together a raffle for the event as well.

At dark they planned to hold a candlelight vigil and let go paper lanterns.

Tyler’s cousin, Brooklyn Perks spoke on behalf of the family to thank those who went to the memorial.

“Tyler would have loved everyone coming out and showing their support for our family. He was a very loved person in our community. This shows how loved he truly was,” Perks said.

Proceeds from the raffle would go towards Tyler’s funeral expenses.

