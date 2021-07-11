Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 11, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was much warmer than the past few days, with highs in the upper-80s. Skies were also partly cloudy, with heavy showers and thunderstorms rolling through at times. We even have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for WV until 9 PM, due to the potential for thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds. The hot weather and thunderstorms come from a low-pressure system out west, which is pushing warm air and moisture into our area. By the late-evening hours, most of the heavy rain will be gone, leaving behind a few rain showers. Barring the showers, skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will stay in the warm upper-60s. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures are back in the upper-80s, with the humidity making those temperatures feel like the upper-90s, so the hot weather comes back. We’ll also see a few showers and thunderstorms popping up, due to the warm temperatures and moisture in the area. Being classic summer thunderstorms, some could produce heavy downpours, with some areas seeing over 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain at times, so it’s something to think about when heading out tomorrow. Because they’re scattered, most areas don’t see rain, so the only other issue will be the high temperatures. Tuesday will be a similar deal, with highs still being the upper-80s and more scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’ll likely see more of them on Tuesday, however, as the system moves east, so expect a better chance of rain. Most of the rain is in the afternoon and evening hours. After Wednesday, temperatures will still be in the mid-80s, but we also see a low chance of rain on Thursday. More showers and thunderstorms come back over the weekend, along with cooler temperatures, as a cold front pushes in. In short, this week will be hot and muggy, with plenty of chances for summer showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Most of the severe thunderstorm threat is gone by the overnight hours, with only a few showers rolling through. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the warm upper-60s. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Another hot, muggy day, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling like the 90s. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, with a chance for summer showers and thunderstorms. Most areas stay dry, but some could see heavy downpours and gusty winds, as expected of these storms. High: 87.

Tuesday: More summer showers and storms in the afternoon, some of which could produce heavy rain at times. Barring that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling like the upper-90s. High: 88.

Wednesday: More pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, although they’re gone by the evening. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-80s and heat indices in the 90s. High: 84.

