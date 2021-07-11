Advertisement

West Virginia Museum of American Glass holds mural ribbon cutting ceremony

West Virginia American Glass Museum holds ribbon cutting for new mural.
West Virginia American Glass Museum holds ribbon cutting for new mural.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Museum of American Glass held a ribbon cutting for their new mural.

President of the Board at the museum, Larry Woods said, the community got together to admire a project that took two years to create.

The museum commissioned Jesse Colis to paint a mural that featured a few of the glass pieces the had to display.

Woods said, COVID-19 was one of the reasons it took so long to create the piece.

“He couldn’t come much of the time. A lot of it was done by borrowing the bucket truck from the city. He would be up on the bucket truck trying to paint,” Woods added.

He said the mural was now one of the first things people would see when they went into downtown.

