Allen Clay Jackson, 68, of Jane Lew, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Madison, WV, on February 19, 1953, a son of the late Clay M. Jackson and Dorothy G. Spitznoggle Jackson. In addition to his parents, Allen was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one infant brother; one nephew, Rob Cunningham; mother-in-law, Roberta “Birtie” Ward; and father-in-law, Robert “Bob” Ward. On September 19, 1983, Allen married the love of his life and his best friend, Lilly Marlene Ward. Together Allen and Lilly shared over 37 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Allen’s giving nature are his wife, Lilly Jackson of Jane Lew; two children: Rick McCauley and wife, Tracy, of Nutter Fort, and Nicole Jackson of Jane Lew; one granddaughter, Sunnie McCauley; two sisters: Penny Cunningham and husband, Dick, of Atlanta, GA, and Teresa Wagner and husband, Lee, of Bridgeport; several nieces and nephews; special close friend, Robert Bush of Weston; granddaughter of his heart, Aniyah Lewis; his K-9 playmate, Wicket; and two cats: Vader and Alice. Allen graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1971. He loved technology so much, he taught himself how to build gaming computers at home which led to employment in IT. Allen spent 40 years employed with Hope Gas and C&G Transmission as an IT Technician. In 2013 his cancer, diagnosis and treatments forced him into retirement, but Allen did not let it squash his spirit. Although Allen was only able to attend a few sermons at the Lewis County Senior Center (provided by Horizons Church), his faith remained strong. He always gravitated toward troubled youth and provided them a stable friend and a judgement free zone to express themselves. Allen also spent time as a math tutor. In his younger years, Allen enjoyed playing softball, weight-lifting, racing go-carts, and wood-working. His witty and ornery nature will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online at www.stjude.org/donatenow or mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to Weston Friends and Ferals and mailed to 10 Garton Plaza, Weston, WV 26452. Allen’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Allen Clay Jackson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

