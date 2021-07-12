Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 12th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures rise into the 80s today, and we will see a mix of clouds, rain, and sun throughout the day. We are anticipating thunderstorms to roll through during the afternoon once more, so be prepared to endure some severe weather in the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will be yet another soggy day with temperatures in the mid-80s, but most of the rainfall will occur after 3 p.m., so we do have a chance for a decently dry morning. Some of that moisture may fall during afternoon and evening thunderstorms, so be prepared to spend your evening indoors again.

Our highs will be slightly lower for Wednesday, sitting right around 80 degrees, and cloud cover will be decreasing throughout the day. However, there is still a chance for some afternoon rain and storms, so stay weather aware through the day. We will finally see a dry day on Thursday, and we’ll warm up to the mid-80s once more. It should be a gorgeous day to spend outside as things begin to dry up.

We will continue to heat up heading into Friday, and our chance for afternoon rain and storms returns. Saturday looks to be similar so far, with temperatures in the low 80s and scattered rainfall through the day with some afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Stay safe and dry!

Today: A cloudy morning with some peeks of sun before and during lunch before afternoon rain and storms move in. High: 86.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 60s and rain tapers off in the early morning. Low: 69.

Tuesday: Another cloudy start to the day followed by a rainy and stormy finish. High: 87.

Wednesday: A slight cool down with more scattered rain and storms. High: 81.

