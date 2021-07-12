Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence company to host Morgantown job fair

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Artificial Intelligence company, DataRobot, is hosting a public job fair from 3-7 p.m. at Morgantown’s Erickson Alumni Center on Tuesday.

The Erickson Alumni Center is located at 1 Alumni Drive in Morgantown. Individuals may register in advance here.

In June, DataRobot announced the opening of a new office at Vantage Ventures Morgantown headquarters.

