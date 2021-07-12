Christion Stokes becomes WVU Football’s 13th 2022 Commit

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michigan native Christion Stokes announced his commitment to WVU on Saturday evening.

Stokes had several other impressive offers; Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, Minnesota and others.

Mountaineers safeties coach Donate Wright was cited by Stokes as playing a major role in his decision; their relationship dates back to 2019.

With Stokes’ decision comes the question of whether or not the second half of a WVU hopeful Michigan duo will also commit to the team.

The Mountaineers have been after both Stokes and 4-star DB Jaden Mangham, who has yet to announce a decision.

