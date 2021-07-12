Advertisement

EPA joins review of lead water lines in Clarksburg, WVa

EPA joins review of lead water lines in Clarksburg, WVa
EPA joins review of lead water lines in Clarksburg, WVa(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have joined West Virginia officials in reviewing lead service lines in Clarksburg for elevated levels of the toxin in drinking water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will assist the state Department of Health and Human Resources and the Clarksburg Water System in the review, which was announced on July 2, the DHHR said in a news release. Sampling in several homes showed lead levels above a limit set by the EPA.

Lead lines were phased out in the 1950s and it’s unlikely homes built after 1960 would have them. The DHHR is encouraging residents of homes built before 1950 to use bottled water for consumption and have children younger than age 6 evaluated for lead, Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, said in the statement.

The issue of lead service lines was first identified by Bureau for Public Health staff during assessments conducted in the homes of children diagnosed with elevated blood lead levels.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends come together for a memorial.
Family and Friends celebrate the life of Tyler Poston
Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies
Car Show to raise money for local Rotary Club.
Walzzy’s Hotdogs in Morgantown holds their 2nd Annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods Car Show
Bikers come together to support a local museum.
2nd Annual Promise Ride to raise money for the Mountaineer Military Museum

Latest News

Deputies say the dogs were in extremely poor health and covered in fleas.
Fayette County man charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty
Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon
Bikers come together to support a local museum.
2nd Annual Promise Ride to raise money for the Mountaineer Military Museum
West Virginia American Glass Museum holds ribbon cutting for new mural.
West Virginia Museum of American Glass holds mural ribbon cutting ceremony