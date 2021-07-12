Advertisement

Fayette County man charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department found several dogs on the man’s property that were not being taken care of.

The 19 dogs are safe after animal control took them and brought them to the New River Humane Society.

Deputies have charged the owner of the dogs, Randolph Blevins, with 19 counts of animal cruelty.

Robin Thomas who said she personally knows Blevins is in disbelief after hearing the accusations.

“I was shocked because he does not seem like that type of person. I mean, he could be kind of rude at work so him going from work to home to mistreat 19 dogs is upsetting,” said Thomas.

Deputies say they first went to the home to check out a report of possible animal cruelty along Deep Water Road.

“They looked like they weren’t fed right, not bathed, their feet. It breaks my heart,” said Thomas.

Thomas owns animals herself.

I have five pit bulls, a Chihuahua, and I have a ferret, so I’m a dog mom,” said Thomas. “They are my babies. They are my kids, so anyone that mistreats them deserves to be in jail.”

The humane shelter will take care of the dogs.

This incident makes for the third animal cruelty and hoarding case the shelter has seen in just over one month. In that time, the shelter says they have taken in 80 dogs including the recent case.

To donate to the New River Humane Society click here. Or their address is NRHS, 513 Shelter Rd, Fayetteville, WV 25840.

Blevins has posted bond at $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends come together for a memorial.
Family and Friends celebrate the life of Tyler Poston
Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies
Car Show to raise money for local Rotary Club.
Walzzy’s Hotdogs in Morgantown holds their 2nd Annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods Car Show
Bikers come together to support a local museum.
2nd Annual Promise Ride to raise money for the Mountaineer Military Museum

Latest News

EPA joins review of lead water lines in Clarksburg, WVa
EPA joins review of lead water lines in Clarksburg, WVa
Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon
Bikers come together to support a local museum.
2nd Annual Promise Ride to raise money for the Mountaineer Military Museum
West Virginia American Glass Museum holds ribbon cutting for new mural.
West Virginia Museum of American Glass holds mural ribbon cutting ceremony