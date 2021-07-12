Fayette County man charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department found several dogs on the man’s property that were not being taken care of.

The 19 dogs are safe after animal control took them and brought them to the New River Humane Society.

Deputies have charged the owner of the dogs, Randolph Blevins, with 19 counts of animal cruelty.

Robin Thomas who said she personally knows Blevins is in disbelief after hearing the accusations.

“I was shocked because he does not seem like that type of person. I mean, he could be kind of rude at work so him going from work to home to mistreat 19 dogs is upsetting,” said Thomas.

Deputies say they first went to the home to check out a report of possible animal cruelty along Deep Water Road.

“They looked like they weren’t fed right, not bathed, their feet. It breaks my heart,” said Thomas.

Thomas owns animals herself.

I have five pit bulls, a Chihuahua, and I have a ferret, so I’m a dog mom,” said Thomas. “They are my babies. They are my kids, so anyone that mistreats them deserves to be in jail.”

The humane shelter will take care of the dogs.

This incident makes for the third animal cruelty and hoarding case the shelter has seen in just over one month. In that time, the shelter says they have taken in 80 dogs including the recent case.

To donate to the New River Humane Society click here. Or their address is NRHS, 513 Shelter Rd, Fayetteville, WV 25840.

Blevins has posted bond at $10,000.

