Frank Gore, C.J. Goodwin and local football stars come together to motivate the next generation of athletes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first ever Toothman Touchdown camp was without a doubt a success this past Saturday at Grafton High School.

Campers ages 6-16 were taken through ten different stations to improve their football skills, some of which were coached by 5-time Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore, Dallas Cowboys defensive back C.J. Goodwin, NFL rookie Darius Stills, WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills, Leddie Brown and more.

For some of these coaches being back where it all started added a sentimental component., but being able to leave an impact on these young player’s lives was really what meant the most.

The money raised from the camp will go to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

