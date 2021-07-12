Advertisement

Frank Gore, C.J. Goodwin and local football stars come together to motivate the next generation of athletes

First ever Toothman Touchdown camp is a success
Toothman Touchdown Camp
Toothman Touchdown Camp(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first ever Toothman Touchdown camp was without a doubt a success this past Saturday at Grafton High School.

Campers ages 6-16 were taken through ten different stations to improve their football skills, some of which were coached by 5-time Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore, Dallas Cowboys defensive back C.J. Goodwin, NFL rookie Darius Stills, WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills, Leddie Brown and more.

For some of these coaches being back where it all started added a sentimental component., but being able to leave an impact on these young player’s lives was really what meant the most.

The money raised from the camp will go to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends come together for a memorial.
Family and Friends celebrate the life of Tyler Poston
Car Show to raise money for local Rotary Club.
Walzzy’s Hotdogs in Morgantown holds their 2nd Annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods Car Show
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies
Kaley Fedko
5′s Fedko to represent Bridgeport in Miss West Virginia
Governor Justice stresses importance of being fully vaccinated.
Governor Justice asks West Virginians to slow down while driving in work zones

Latest News

Stills Brothers
WVU’s Stills brothers embody the meaning of brotherhood
Christion Stokes
Christion Stokes becomes WVU Football’s 13th 2022 Commit
Best Virginia
Best Virginia hosts final exhibition in Wheeling
Former WVU runner Amy Chasin
Former WVU runner Amy Cashin is heading to Tokyo