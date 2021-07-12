Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 12, 2021

A typical summertime scenario in store this week!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! I hope you all had a great weekend! We had a beautiful and mild day on Saturday then the heat ramped back up again yesterday. But if you were lucky enough, those skies after the storms were absolutely beautiful toward sunset, and lots of you sent in photos of the rainbows you were seeing. Today began quite foggy, then burning off to a beautiful afternoon. There will be a chance of afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight, but they will be fairly scattered. The skies should quiet down after 1 am. Tomorrow looks much the same as today with the temperatures reaching into the high 80′s. Then we should still see showers on Wednesday, but expect to see a possibly milder day, only into the low 80′s. Thursday and Friday are expected to be hot ones, but with only isolated showers. Then into the weekend, we’re looking milder again, but wetter as well.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms possible: Low: 69

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms: High 88

Wednesday: Scattered storms: High 83

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 83

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon
Family and friends come together for a memorial.
Family and Friends celebrate the life of Tyler Poston
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies
Car Show to raise money for local Rotary Club.
Walzzy’s Hotdogs in Morgantown holds their 2nd Annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods Car Show
Deputies say the dogs were in extremely poor health and covered in fleas.
Fayette County man charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast July 12, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast July 12, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 12th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 12 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 12 2021 12 PM
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 12th, 2021