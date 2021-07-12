Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 12, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! I hope you all had a great weekend! We had a beautiful and mild day on Saturday then the heat ramped back up again yesterday. But if you were lucky enough, those skies after the storms were absolutely beautiful toward sunset, and lots of you sent in photos of the rainbows you were seeing. Today began quite foggy, then burning off to a beautiful afternoon. There will be a chance of afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight, but they will be fairly scattered. The skies should quiet down after 1 am. Tomorrow looks much the same as today with the temperatures reaching into the high 80′s. Then we should still see showers on Wednesday, but expect to see a possibly milder day, only into the low 80′s. Thursday and Friday are expected to be hot ones, but with only isolated showers. Then into the weekend, we’re looking milder again, but wetter as well.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms possible: Low: 69

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms: High 88

Wednesday: Scattered storms: High 83

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 83

