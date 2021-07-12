Advertisement

Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon

(Facebook)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - In Buckhannon, Sunday was the final day of the Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA pageants.

The field was trimmed in half to six adult finalists and 11 teen finalists to compete for the coveted crown. The evening featured gown, swimsuit and on-stage question portions.

Grafton high school senior and Fairmont State acro and tumbling commit Brylee Knotts was named Miss Teen West Virginia USA. She will advance to the Miss Teen USA pageant in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 4th.

Taking home the crown for Miss West Virginia USA is Parkersburg’s Alexis Bland. She punches her ticket to the miss USA pageant in Tulsa on November 29th.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends come together for a memorial.
Family and Friends celebrate the life of Tyler Poston
Car Show to raise money for local Rotary Club.
Walzzy’s Hotdogs in Morgantown holds their 2nd Annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods Car Show
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies
Kaley Fedko
5′s Fedko to represent Bridgeport in Miss West Virginia
Governor Justice stresses importance of being fully vaccinated.
Governor Justice asks West Virginians to slow down while driving in work zones

Latest News

Bikers come together to support a local museum.
2nd Annual Promise Ride to raise money for the Mountaineer Military Museum
West Virginia American Glass Museum holds ribbon cutting for new mural.
West Virginia Museum of American Glass holds mural ribbon cutting ceremony
Family and friends come together for a memorial.
Family and Friends celebrate the life of Tyler Poston
Car Show to raise money for local Rotary Club.
Walzzy’s Hotdogs in Morgantown holds their 2nd Annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods Car Show