Neal Brown announces David Faulkner as new Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Announcement follows addition of former Mountaineer Osman Kamara to team’s administrative staff
David Faulkner
David Faulkner(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Neal Brown announced Friday that David Faulkner will be joining the team as the new Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

Faulkner comes to the Mountain State after two successful decades of coaching down south. Most recently Faulkner served as the offensive coordinator at Grayson High School in early 2021.

In 2016, Faulkner was named Alabama 7A Coach of the Year. He has also previously worked with current WVU football assistant head coach/offensive line coach Matt Moore at Hoover High School during the 2003-2004 seasons.

Faulkner’s announcement followed the news of former Mountaineer Osman Kamara being added to the team’s administrative staff as the new Director of Player Relations and Transition Coordinator.

WVU will begin the 2021 season at Maryland on September 4th.

