Red Cross blood shortage continues, donors needed ASAP

W.Va (WDTV) - While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31:

Harrison

Bridgeport:

7/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meadowbrook Mall Bridgeport, 2399 Meadowbrook Mall Rd

7/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 20 Sweetbrier Lane

7/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Benedum Center, 164 West Main Street

Clarksburg:

7/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Robinson Grand, 444 W Pike St.

Marion

Fairmont:

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 301 Fairmont Ave

7/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., White Hall Municipal Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop

7/20/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Police Reserve Building, 35 City View Terrace

7/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Ridge Church, 1659 Fairmont Avenue

Monongalia

Morgantown:

7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., StoneBridge Baptist Church, 6510 Mall Road

7/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Westside Senior Center, 500 DuPont Road

7/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn-University Area, 1188 Pineview Drive 2021-APL-0456

7/19/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Suncrest United Methodist Church, 479 Van Voorhis Road

7/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Health Science Center South Tower, 1 Medical Center Drive

7/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn-University Area, 1188 Pineview Drive

7/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Morgantown Elks Lodge 411, 1138 Chestnut Ridge Rd

7/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hotel Morgan, 127 High St.

7/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Courtyard Marriott, 460 Courtyard Street

7/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Francis De Sales, 1 Guthrie Lane

7/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn-University Area, 1188 Pineview Drive

Preston

Bruceton Mills:

7/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bruceton Fire Hall, Union Street

Randolph

Elkins:

7/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1953 Country Club Road, P.O. Box 1210

Upshur

Buckhannon:

7/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 88 S Kanawha Street

Grant

Petersburg:

7/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Petersburg Elementary School - Cafeteria, 333 Rig St

Mineral

Keyser:

7/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Building, 66 South Main Street

Pocahontas

Snowshoe:

7/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Snowshoe Mountain Resort, 10 Snowshoe Drive

