Rise in Lyme disease cases in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Mark E. Rogers has recently seen two, three or even four cases of Lyme disease daily at WVU Urgent Care at Suncrest Towne Centre, one indication that the tick-borne illness is on the rise in Monongalia County.

“This year, it’s really taken off,” Dr. Rogers said. “We’re seeing multiple cases every day.”

The entire county is diagnosing an average of one COVID-19 case a day, and he personally hasn’t seen one since about mid-June. So when a patient comes in complaining of a low grade fever, malaise, fatigue and joint pain, his first thought is often Lyme disease — an illness caused by the bite of a blacklegged “deer” tick — rather than COVID-19.

“Some of the people, we still test for COVID, but I’m telling my patients that the big thing to watch out for is Lyme disease right now,” Dr. Rogers said.

The Mountain State is one of 15 states, plus the District of Columbia, listed by the CDC as having a high incidence of Lyme disease. Nearby Pennsylvania topped the 2019 data, with 6,763 confirmed cases and 2,235 probable cases. West Virginia’s numbers were lower, at 703 confirmed and 182 probable, although this data is two years old.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Zoonotic Disease Group provided updated numbers this week. However, last year’s statewide number of 1,062 Lyme cases compared to 205 so far in 2021 is misleading, according to Michael L. Abshire, a Zoonotic Disease Group research specialist.

By comparison, at this same time in 2020, the state had 243 Lyme cases, Abshire said. Dr. Diane K. Gross, MCHD’s regional epidemiologist, added that the number of Lyme cases tends to increase exponentially in late summer, and also that the COVID pandemic has probably led to late reporting of cases, which would be another reason why current confirmed numbers seem low

Dr. Gross also noted that while the DHHR’s official Lyme number for Monongalia County is 17, she has 26 potential cases that still need to be evaluated.

The 2020 number of 1,062 also shows an increase in statewide cases since 2017, when 648 cases were reported. The number rose to 671 in 2018 and 898 in 2019.

Both Dr. Rogers and Graham said they have seen Lyme diseases in patients of all ages. Individuals can get it while out hiking or camping, but Graham said she has heard a lot of accounts in which individuals reported getting it just working or playing in their yards.

“Generally, it’s around their home,” Graham added. “They haven’t traveled anywhere.”

Ticks can be found anywhere on the body, but common places include skin folds such as behind the knees, under armpits, around the beltline, in the groin and behind the ears, as well as on the scalp, Dr. Rogers said.

And even though a mature deer tick has a distinguished look, with black legs and a red and black body, they might not always be so obvious.

“They can be very tiny nymphs, smaller than a poppy seed,” Dr. Rogers said. “People come in and don’t recall having a tick bite. But they have the symptoms or the rash.”

Graham said that many people never actually see the tick. Those who want to remove it, rather than wait for a health care practitioner’s help, should do so with tweezers, making sure to get a firm grip on it in order to get the head out.

“I use the same procedure that the CDC recommends,” Dr. Rogers said. “Get as close down to the skin where the mouth meets the skin and firmly grasp them and pull them up with traction. The skin is going to tent and it will pop off.”

If the head remains embedded, Dr. Rogers uses a tiny needle to flick it out like a splinter. “There are some people who think that you shouldn’t mess with it by monkeying around with it, that you are more likely to get infected,” he said. “If I can get it out, I do.”

But even though many individuals never see a tick, it’s always a good idea to look for them. The CDC (cdc.gov/ticks) provides a lot of information on tick prevention. This includes checking yourself and your pets daily when you return from outdoors.

Prevention actually starts before you step out the door. Clothes and gear can be treated with products that contain 0.5% permethrin and individuals also can use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents that contain diethyltoluamide, or DEET.

Anyone planning on spending time outdoors should also consider wearing long sleeves and/or long pants.

