Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, July 12

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Do you have a 401k that you’d like to do something with and just aren’t sure what to do? Well, let me give you four easy steps to make this happen. Number one, you gotta decide how you’re going to roll this over and what type of IRA that you’re going to use. There’s brokerage, there’s self-directed, there’s advisories, there’s a whole bunch of options you can choose from. Number two, you’re going to have to establish an account so that you can get an account number. There has to be somewhere where this money is going to go to. Number three, you’re going to have to contact your 401k vendor, give them your account number and instructions on where to send this money. And number four, you’re going to have to actually select the investments that you’re going to put them in. And I want you to think about, you know, what’s your purpose, do you need income, what’s your horizons? What is your risk tolerance? Those are all key factors into making these decisions. And don’t worry. If this sounds like a lot, we’re here to help you. For more answers, call us or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon
Family and friends come together for a memorial.
Family and Friends celebrate the life of Tyler Poston
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies
Car Show to raise money for local Rotary Club.
Walzzy’s Hotdogs in Morgantown holds their 2nd Annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods Car Show
Deputies say the dogs were in extremely poor health and covered in fleas.
Fayette County man charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, July 12
Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, July 12
Upshur County Schools receives cultural arts grant
Upshur County Schools receives cultural arts grant
Red Cross blood shortage continues, donors needed ASAP
Red Cross blood shortage continues, donors needed ASAP
EPA joins review of lead water lines in Clarksburg, WVa
EPA joins review of lead water lines in Clarksburg, WVa