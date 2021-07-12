Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, July 12

John Halterman: Do you have a 401k that you’d like to do something with and just aren’t sure what to do? Well, let me give you four easy steps to make this happen. Number one, you gotta decide how you’re going to roll this over and what type of IRA that you’re going to use. There’s brokerage, there’s self-directed, there’s advisories, there’s a whole bunch of options you can choose from. Number two, you’re going to have to establish an account so that you can get an account number. There has to be somewhere where this money is going to go to. Number three, you’re going to have to contact your 401k vendor, give them your account number and instructions on where to send this money. And number four, you’re going to have to actually select the investments that you’re going to put them in. And I want you to think about, you know, what’s your purpose, do you need income, what’s your horizons? What is your risk tolerance? Those are all key factors into making these decisions. And don’t worry. If this sounds like a lot, we’re here to help you. For more answers, call us or visit our website today.

