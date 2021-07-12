Advertisement

WVU’s Stills brothers embody the meaning of brotherhood

Darius and Dante Stills will play on different fields this fall
Stills Brothers
Stills Brothers(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At only one year apart, Darius and Dante Stills have played alongside each other on the football field for almost their entire life.

Both brothers attended Fairmont Senior High School together, and then made the next step to WVU to join the Mountaineer defense in 2017 and 2018.

Opportunities like the Toothman Touchdown camp in Grafton this past weekend offer the brothers a chance to get together when they now have to live life apart.

In 2021, Darius will be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and Dante will complete his senior season at WVU.

Though this season will bring a lot of change for the two defensive lineman as they play on separate fields, the one thing that will stay the same is the support they have for each other.

