Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 13th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures rise into the mid-80s today, and we will see a mix of clouds, rain, and sun throughout the day. We are anticipating thunderstorms to roll through during the afternoon once more, so be prepared to endure some severe weather in the afternoon and evening. However, most of the rainfall will occur after 3 p.m., so we do have a chance for a decently dry morning. Some of that moisture may fall during afternoon and evening thunderstorms, so be prepared to spend your evening indoors again.

Our highs will be slightly lower for Wednesday, sitting right around 80 degrees, and cloud cover will be decreasing throughout the day. However, there is still a chance for some afternoon rain and storms, so stay weather aware through the day. We will finally see a dry day on Thursday, and we’ll warm up to the mid-80s once more. It should be a gorgeous day to spend outside as things begin to dry up.

We will continue to heat up heading into Friday, and our chance for afternoon rain and storms mostly stays away so that we can have another dry day. Saturday looks to be a little wetter again, with temperatures in the low 80s and scattered rainfall through the day with some afternoon pop-up thunderstorms, and these conditions persist into Sunday. Stay safe and dry!

Today: A cloudy morning with some peeks of sun before and during lunch before afternoon rain and storms move in between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.. High: 86.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 60s and rain tapers off in the early morning. Low: 69.

Wednesday: Early morning rainfall followed by some clearing and drying through the rest of the day. High: 81.

Thursday: We continue to stay fairly calm and dry as high pressure builds. High: 81.

