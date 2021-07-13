Advertisement

Biden picks ex-West Virginia health official as drug czar

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, Dr. Rahul Gupta, state health officer of West...
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, Dr. Rahul Gupta, state health officer of West Virginia, talks in his office in Charleston, W.Va. President Joe Biden is nominating West Virginia’s former health commissioner as the nation’s top anti-drug official, tapping an official who served on the frontlines of the nation’s opioid epidemic. The White House says Dr. Rahul Gupta will be the first physician to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy, also known as the “drug czar.”(AP Photo/John Raby)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating West Virginia’s former health commissioner as the nation’s top anti-drug official, tapping a doctor who served on the front lines of the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The White House said Tuesday that Dr. Rahul Gupta will be the first physician to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy, also known as the “drug czar.”

The nomination drew bipartisan praise from West Virginia officials. Republican Gov. Jim Justice called it “great news,” and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said the pick “means someone with firsthand knowledge of the opioid crisis, especially in West Virginia, will be coordinating the national fight against the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our nation.”

“Dr. Gupta will bring over a decade of extensive experience combatting the drug epidemic to ONDCP – the office charged with addressing the drug epidemic that has killed over 90,000 Americans just last year,” Manchin said in a statement.

Gupta most recently served as the chief medical and health officer at March of Dimes.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon
Deputies say the dogs were in extremely poor health and covered in fleas.
Fayette County man charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty
Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter
Fairmont Man Missing
Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael speaks to lawmakers on June 8, 2021.
West Virginia’s new business incentive fund comes with $30 million and no guardrails
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

Latest News

West Virginia University awarded $452K for research project
West Virginia University awarded $452K for research project
Anna Hamelin 7 13 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin 7 13 2021 12 PM
(Source: Pablo)
West Virginia launches effort to promote Appalachian cuisine
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: My Little Cupcake