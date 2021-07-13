Advertisement

Fairmont Man Missing

Police looking for missing man
Missing man
Missing man(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont police are asking for help locating a local man who has been missing for 3 weeks.

Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter, was last seen on June 19, 2021 around 8 AM, in the area of Rhea terrace in Fairmont, WV.

He was dropped off in the area by a family member but has not been heard from or seen since.

Carpenter was last seen wearing jeans, a burgundy jacket and silver/gray shoes.

He commonly goes by his middle name Ryan.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Fairmont Police Detective W. Stewart at 304-366-2217.

You can also reach out to the family by texting 812-914-3998, email ryan.missing2021@gmail.com or message “Ryan missing” on Facebook.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

