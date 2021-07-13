Harrison County man allegedly leads police on chase while riding motorcycle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man is in custody after police say he led them on a chase while driving a motorcycle.

On Tuesday, just after midnight, Francis Gibbins III allegedly ran a red light while driving a motorcycle at the intersection of I-79 exit ramp and Johnson Avenue, according to an officer with the Bridgeport Police Department.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Gibbins reportedly failed to stop and sped up, leading police on a chase. After a pursuit through Harrison County, Gibbins laid the bike down at the intersection of Carr and Elm Street and attempted to flee on foot, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Gibbins was put into custody and taken to United Hospital Center. He was released from the hospital and transported to North Central Regional jail where he remains on a $10,000 bail.

Gibbins, 43, has been charged with fleeing from an officer.

