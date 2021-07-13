Jackson Wolf drafted No. 129 overall to the San Diego Padres in the 2021 MLB Draft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jackson Wolf was the first Mountaineer to be called at the MLB Draft this year. The senior pitcher went in the fourth round as the No. 129 pick to the San Diego Padres.

During his career at West Virginia, he tallied 204 strikeouts in 50 appearances, including 13 starts.

Wolf was named second team all big 12 after going 6-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 14 starts last season.

He is only the 4th WVU pitcher to log a 100 strike out season since 2000, and is the eighth player out of WVU to be taken in the top five rounds.

