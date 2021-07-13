JoAnn Lenore DeMarino, 86, of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at the United Hospital Center with her children by her side. She was born in Trail, MN on March 10, 1935, a daughter of the late John and Effie Emerson Handy. On January 18, 1955 she married Dr. Frank David DeMarino of Clarksburg, WV and they had 66 years of marriage until his death on May 8, 2021. Surviving are one son, Dr. Daniel John DeMarino of Bridgeport; one daughter, Teresa Wysor and her husband Joseph of Fairfax Station, VA; four grandchildren, Dr. Hannah Sue DeMarino, Lucas Daniel DeMarino, Callie Ann Wysor, and Tori Emerson Wysor; one sister, Lynda Turenne and her husband Edward of Leonard, MN; nieces, Michelle Levin, Marci Hansen, Maja Glidden, Cathy Oliverio, Sandra Koon and Mary Beth Shelar; nephews, Scott Handy, John Handy, Mark DeMarino, and Bill Oliverio; sister-in-law, Marion Handy; and former daughter-in-law, Shelley DeMarino-Smith. In addition to her husband, JoAnn was also preceded in death by her infant son, David DeMarino; a brother, Robert Handy; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Bettie DeMarino, Dan and Jane DeMarino, and Mary and Tony Oliverio. JoAnn was born and raised on the farm in Minnesota that her grandparents homesteaded in the 1890′s, which still remains in the family. She was an avid reader and loved to work in her yard. She cherished her many friends and loved her family and her husband’s family equally, entertaining them with her letters and stories of a wonderful childhood on the farm. She was an excellent cook, and her Thanksgiving meals were legendary. Her grandkids loved her “Grammy food”. JoAnn was a member of the All Saints Catholic Church and the Bridgeport Country Club. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, July 15 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where Catholic Burial Rites will be held on Friday, July 16 at 10:30 am with Father Kumar Reddimasu, presiding. Entombment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

