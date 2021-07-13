Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 13, 2021

Not a bad week!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! Another beautiful day out there today! We’ve already seen some showers out there today building from the southwest and moving up to the northeast. More of this is expected throughout the rest of the evening and possibly overnight. Tomorrow morning will have a few lingering showers, but top temperatures will only be reaching into the low 80′s. A drier, but a hotter day on Thursday, and then those showers are back on Friday. The weekend is looking milder too, but expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to be around.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible: Low: 69

Wednesday: Morning showers then partly cloudy: High 83

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 89

Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms: High 89

Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for July 13, 2021
The 3 Stages of Thunderstorm Formation
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 13th, 2021
Anna Hamelin 7 13 2021 12 PM
